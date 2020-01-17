iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,067 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $85.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

