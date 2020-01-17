iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.10 and last traded at $63.13, 1,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97.

