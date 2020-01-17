iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Raised by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,431,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 688,337 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 120,188 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $2,610,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,826. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

