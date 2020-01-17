iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.55, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

