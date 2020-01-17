iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13, 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.