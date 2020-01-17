iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

