iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 127,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $70.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

