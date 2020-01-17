iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,688 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,420,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.01. 59,206 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

