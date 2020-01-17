iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.98

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 12476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0691 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 158,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

