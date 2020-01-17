iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.98

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 12476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0691 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWQ)
iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.
