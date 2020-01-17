iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,290 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5,751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 158,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

