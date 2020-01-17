iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Lessened by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,743 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fis Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 42,700.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 93,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $63.90. 39,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3076 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

