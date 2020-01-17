IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Shares Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$2.46 ($1.74) and last traded at A$2.47 ($1.75), approximately 336,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.49 ($1.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41. The stock has a market cap of $366.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.76.

About IVE Group (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit