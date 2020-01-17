J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.40) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,600 ($21.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,616.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,540.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

