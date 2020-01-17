Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

