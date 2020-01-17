Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $600.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2019 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.50. 13,481,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.57. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $547.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

