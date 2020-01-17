Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

