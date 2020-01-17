Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 3,276,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,736. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

