Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAT. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

RAT opened at GBX 2,025 ($26.64) on Wednesday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,179.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

