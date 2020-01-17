Jefferies Financial Group Raises Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target to GBX 402

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 461.60 ($6.07) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.53. The stock has a market cap of $606.42 million and a P/E ratio of 36.35. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 479 ($6.30).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

