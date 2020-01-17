JET8 Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $291,161.00 and $1,609.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03290452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00202100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

