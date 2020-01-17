Jewel Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004366 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $21.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

999 (999) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040056 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

