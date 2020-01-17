Joule Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.01 Million (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Joule has a total market cap of $38.01 million and approximately $51,675.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joule has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Joule coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

