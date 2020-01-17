JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.34 ($132.95).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading on Thursday, reaching €109.40 ($127.21). 155,114 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.85.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

