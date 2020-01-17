JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

