JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.08. 5,399,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

