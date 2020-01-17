JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.12 ($146.65).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €116.06 ($134.95) on Monday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

