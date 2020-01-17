JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Shares Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.75 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), approximately 84,174 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.75 ($1.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.81.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.