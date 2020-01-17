Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 1.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,247,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.