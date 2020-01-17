Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 807.54 ($10.62).

JE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 903 ($11.88) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

JE stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 885 ($11.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,376,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 821.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.57. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 152.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

