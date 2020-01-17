Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives GBX 86.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

A number of research firms have recently commented on JUST. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday.

LON JUST opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.80. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market cap of $724.56 million and a P/E ratio of -55.54.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

