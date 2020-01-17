Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives GBX 86.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

A number of research firms have recently commented on JUST. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday.

LON JUST opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.80. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market cap of $724.56 million and a P/E ratio of -55.54.

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Analyst Recommendations for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit