Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Kaman stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,464. Kaman has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. CWM LLC increased its position in Kaman by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kaman by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

