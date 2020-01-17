Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

KSU traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.52. 3,546,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,748. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

