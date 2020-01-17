Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of KPTI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,552,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 369,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

