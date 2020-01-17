Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Down to $18.83

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $18.83. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 2,608,402 shares.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.