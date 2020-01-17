Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $18,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $17,080.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. Equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter worth $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

