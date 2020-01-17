KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.50 ($8.52).

KAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 561 ($7.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,366,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a one year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

