KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEM. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

KEM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 674,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 410,497 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 215,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

