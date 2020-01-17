KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

