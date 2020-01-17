KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut KERING S A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $67.85.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.