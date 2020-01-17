KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.98

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.98 and last traded at $131.98, with a volume of 1244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRYAY shares. Barclays cut shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get KERRY GRP PLC/S alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.