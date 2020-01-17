KeyCorp Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 9,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

