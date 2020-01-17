KeyCorp Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target to $30.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSC. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Harsco stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 463,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Harsco has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,134,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

