KeyCorp Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target to $30.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSC. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.
Harsco stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 463,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Harsco has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,134,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.