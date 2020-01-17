KeyCorp Raises Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target to $42.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.34. Avista has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,863,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.