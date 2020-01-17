KeyCorp Raises Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target to $42.00

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.60.

Avista stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.34. Avista has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,863,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit