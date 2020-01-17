KeyCorp Weighs in on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 200,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

