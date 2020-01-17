KickCoin (KICK) Market Cap Tops $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Exmo and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03317511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

