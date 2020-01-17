Kier Group’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

LON:KIE traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.40 ($1.03). 2,241,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.67. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

In other news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

