Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.