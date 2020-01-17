Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

KMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 10,236,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,388,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

