Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Shares Up 4%

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.99, 22,967 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 54,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Kingsmen Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

