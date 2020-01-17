Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 205,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,604. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

